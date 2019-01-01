 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
24K CBD™ FireBallz

by Organic Supply

$59.99MSRP

About this product

24K CBD™ Hemp Oil is a unique water-soluble, nano-amplified hemp complex designed to provide optimum delivery of hemp’s powerful phytocannabinoids. The 100% Natural Hemp Oil in 24K CBD has been through a special process making it least 10X more easily absorbed than hemp oil alone. Containing over 75 botanical terpenes and 25,000 mg/l of non-psychoactive Cannabidiol (CBD) using cutting-edge nanotechnology, Organic Supply offers the most advanced Cannabidiol delivery for improved bioavailability and maximum benefit.

About this brand

Organic Supply is on a mission to inspire peak performance through a combination of unique products for the body, mind, and earth's soil. Our products are developed and formulated with organic nutrients starting with fertilizers thru finished product.