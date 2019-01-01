About this product

24K CBD™ Hemp Oil is a unique water-soluble, nano-amplified hemp complex designed to provide optimum delivery of hemp’s powerful phytocannabinoids. The 100% Natural Hemp Oil in 24K CBD has been through a special process making it least 10X more easily absorbed than hemp oil alone. Containing over 75 botanical terpenes and 25,000 mg/l of non-psychoactive Cannabidiol (CBD) using cutting-edge nanotechnology, Organic Supply offers the most advanced Cannabidiol delivery for improved bioavailability and maximum benefit.