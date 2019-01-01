 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. Sanctum CBD

Sanctum CBD

by Organic Supply

Write a review
Organic Supply Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals Sanctum CBD

$34.99MSRP

About this product

Herbal science combined with Organic Hemp Oil, this powerful synergistic blend provides soothing aromatherapy and continuous bursts of Cannabidiol (CBD) for a sensory remedy that balances the body and mind in an easy to apply stainless steel roller ball. Using advanced proprietary technology, Sanctum CBD™ works all day with time-re­leased action to slowly deliver micro-encapsulated CBD through the skin for optimal delivery and long lasting effect. -Key Benefits- Soothing Aromatherapy Calming Micro-encapsulated, Time Release Effect Nano-Amplified Formulation Adaptogenic Herbs Balancing Easy to apply hypo-allergenic metal rollerball 10ml | .34 fl Oz Roller Bottle

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Organic Supply Logo
Organic Supply is on a mission to inspire peak performance through a combination of unique products for the body, mind, and earth's soil. Our products are developed and formulated with organic nutrients starting with fertilizers thru finished product.