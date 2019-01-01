About this product

Herbal science combined with Organic Hemp Oil, this powerful synergistic blend provides soothing aromatherapy and continuous bursts of Cannabidiol (CBD) for a sensory remedy that balances the body and mind in an easy to apply stainless steel roller ball. Using advanced proprietary technology, Sanctum CBD™ works all day with time-re­leased action to slowly deliver micro-encapsulated CBD through the skin for optimal delivery and long lasting effect. -Key Benefits- Soothing Aromatherapy Calming Micro-encapsulated, Time Release Effect Nano-Amplified Formulation Adaptogenic Herbs Balancing Easy to apply hypo-allergenic metal rollerball 10ml | .34 fl Oz Roller Bottle