SeaBD Krill + Hemp

by Organic Supply

$79.95MSRP

About this product

SeaBD Our premier product SeaBD is a powerful formulation of the worlds leading organically sourced nutrients which support: Healthy Heart and Cardiovascular Function Relieves Inflammation & Joint Pain Promotes Brain Health Lowers Cholesterol Promotes Detoxification Boosts Overall Health POWERFUL AND UNIQUE An optimal combination of non-GMO, sustainably sourced organic nutrients including: Krill Oil Hemp Oil CBD Astaxanthin Hemp Terpenes Curcumin CoQ10 Biopiperine Lemon Oil All from Organic Sources.

About this brand

Organic Supply is on a mission to inspire peak performance through a combination of unique products for the body, mind, and earth's soil. Our products are developed and formulated with organic nutrients starting with fertilizers thru finished product.