1:1 Harmony Tablets
by verano
1 piece
$31.50
Pickup 20.6 miles away
For moderate to severe conditions May boost energy, enhance sexual performance Relieves symptoms aided by cannabis Ingredients: 60 mg cannabis sativa full melt concentrate Ginseng Ginger Gingko Biloba Maca White Pepper Sunflower Oil
on June 25th, 2016
I love the Daytime formula! I use them to work when I have back pain and they're great for pms and cramps! I've been taking them for over 7 years. Simply a wonderful product with amazing ingredients.