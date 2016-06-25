 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Daytime Formula

by Organix Herbal Supplements

About this product

For moderate to severe conditions May boost energy, enhance sexual performance Relieves symptoms aided by cannabis Ingredients: 60 mg cannabis sativa full melt concentrate Ginseng Ginger Gingko Biloba Maca White Pepper Sunflower Oil

SunriderSam

I love the Daytime formula! I use them to work when I have back pain and they're great for pms and cramps! I've been taking them for over 7 years. Simply a wonderful product with amazing ingredients.

About this brand

In 2005, we began offering our blends of healing herbs from Asia, Africa, Central and South America, and of course, right here in the Golden State, to qualified patients. Our formulas are designed to maximize the therapeutic effects of some of our planets oldest healing herbs, with the goal of providing effective, long lasting relief. Our formulas are derived from ingredients both grown locally, and sourced from local farms to ensure quality, and the sustainability of small California farms. We always endeavor to embody the letter and spirit of the Compassionate Use Act, our supplements represent our dedication to provide patients the highest quality for the best value. Join us in determining which of our formulas work best for you. We look forward to being your partners in health and wellness!