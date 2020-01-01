 Loading…

  Chocolatina Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
Sativa

Chocolatina Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

by ORGrow

About this product

About this strain

Chocolatina

Terpenes
  Myrcene
  Limonene
  Caryophyllene

Chocolatina is a rare sativa-dominant strain that crosses Tina and Minto Chocolate Chip. Its terpene profile is something special: You'll get a classic cheese taste with hints of pine, and a finish that is sweet and smooth. Be sure to grab it fresh so you get the full experience. When it comes to effects, it tends to be extremely euphoric with a buzz that is more upbeat than sedative. It's great for a wake 'n' bake on a day you don't have too much going on, as it provides a mellow energy that is also a bit loopy. Chocolatina is potent and hits hard so proceed slowly and enjoy the ride. 

About this brand

ORGrow Logo
We are a tier 3 Cannabis production facility in Eastern Washington. We provide flower, edibles, and oil to licensed retailers across Washington State.