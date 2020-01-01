 Loading…

Hybrid

Gorilla Zkittlez Wax 1g

by ORGrow

Gorilla Zkittlez

A cross of two popular cultivars, Original Glue and Zkittlez, Gorilla Zkittlez has medium-to-high THC levels and is for experienced smokers. Sold as seed by leading international breeder Barney’s Farm, Gorilla Zkittlez is an indica that produces strong feelings of well-being, sedation, and creativity that may be too intense for novice consumers. This gassy strain is astringent, with a thick tropical fruit bouquet and a hint of chocolate. Gorilla Zkittlez can be grown indoors or outside and flowers in 56 to 63 days.

We are a tier 3 Cannabis production facility in Eastern Washington. We provide flower, edibles, and oil to licensed retailers across Washington State.