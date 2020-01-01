 Loading…
About this product

The Lemon Meringue strain is an uplifting sativa-dominant strain that has an incredibly lemony and nutty flavor in line with the beloved pie for which it was named. It is the child of the Lemon Skunk and Cookies and Cream strain, so the dessert-like flavor comes as no surprise.

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Humulene

Lemon Meringue by Exotic Genetix is a sweet, zestful cross of Lemon Skunk and Cookies and Cream. This pungent combo emits a variety of aromas including citrus, diesel, and nuttiness, but at the center of this bouquet is a tart slice of lemon meringue pie. Lemon Meringue offers uplifting mental effects and invigorating energy that encourages physical activity. This strain’s subtle motivational qualities and pleasant euphoria make it a go-to for folks combating fatigue, depression, and minor headaches.    

About this brand

We are a tier 3 Cannabis production facility in Eastern Washington. We provide flower, edibles, and oil to licensed retailers across Washington State.