Skunk 47, offspring of Skunk #1 and AK-47, is a sour-smelling hybrid strain that leans far to the indica side of the family. Bred by World of Seeds Bank, Skunk 47’s parents were selected for pungent aromas and fast flowering cycles. Additionally, Skunk 47 plants have a high resistance to mold and pests. Its indica tendencies come out strong in this strain’s effects, delivering a crushing heaviness perfect for stubborn pain or sleepless nights.