  5. Frosty Jesus Shatter 1g
Hybrid

Frosty Jesus Shatter 1g

by Original Extracts

Original Extracts Concentrates Solvent Frosty Jesus Shatter 1g

About this product

About this strain

Frosty Jesus

Frosty Jesus

Frosty Jesus is a clone-only strain from Rebel Spirit Cannabis that double dips in OG genetics. Created by crossing OG Kush and Jesus OG, this strain captures the warm, pleasant mid-level sedation Kush strains are known for while pushing the lineage a notch further. The strain emits a classic OG terpene profile of lemon peel, pine, and earthy, herbaceous undertones while providing a happy, creative mental state and pleasant body buzz. Frosty Jesus develops a loose bud structure and vibrant green buds.

About this brand

