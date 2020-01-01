 Loading…

  5. Jacky Girl Kush Shatter 1g
Hybrid

Jacky Girl Kush Shatter 1g

by Original Extracts

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Jacky Girl

Jacky Girl

Jacky Girl or Jack’s Girlfriend is a hybrid cross of Jack Herer and Girl Scout Cookies created by Rebel Spirit Cannabis. It explodes out of the bag with an intoxicating aroma of mint, citrus, and pungent earth. This tall plant’s structure takes after its Jack Herer parentage while its flavors and effects take a cue from GSC. Jacky Girl behaves like a hybrid, offering mental and physical effects that produce a functional, yet pleasurable buzz that is equal parts stimulating and euphoric. Enjoy Jacky Girl to enhance mood, dissipate stress, and stimulate creativity.  

About this brand

