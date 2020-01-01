Diesel Dough Shatter
by Culta
1 gram
$1.00
In-store only 16.0 miles
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Be the first to review this product.
The sativa-dominant Loud Dream from Loud Seeds was created by backcrossing a Blue Dream F1 with itself for a stable female seed. This California strain has enormous, thick, indica-looking buds that jut out from a crown of sativa leaves. Loud Dream is a sticky and bug-resistant plant with a sweet aroma.