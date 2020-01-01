 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Loud Dream Lemon Kush Shatter 1g

by Original Extracts

Original Extracts Concentrates Solvent Loud Dream Lemon Kush Shatter 1g

About this strain

Loud Dream

Loud Dream

The sativa-dominant Loud Dream from Loud Seeds was created by backcrossing a Blue Dream F1 with itself for a stable female seed. This California strain has enormous, thick, indica-looking buds that jut out from a crown of sativa leaves. Loud Dream is a sticky and bug-resistant plant with a sweet aroma.

About this brand

