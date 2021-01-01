 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Caramel Snowman Wax 1g
Hybrid

Caramel Snowman Wax 1g

by Origyn Extracts

Write a review
Origyn Extracts Concentrates Solvent Caramel Snowman Wax 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Caramel Snowman Wax 1g by Origyn Extracts

About this brand

Origyn Extracts Logo

About this strain

Snowman

Snowman
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Snowman is a hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross of Girl Scout Cookies. Snowman provides a euphoric, uplifting high that is ideal for anyone looking to spark creativity or get lost in deep thought. This strain features a gassy kush aroma that is backed up by sweet undertones of vanilla. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress and anxiety. Growers say Snowman buds are lime green and rich in trichomes.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review