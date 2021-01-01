Caramel Snowman Wax 1g
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Snowman is a hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross of Girl Scout Cookies. Snowman provides a euphoric, uplifting high that is ideal for anyone looking to spark creativity or get lost in deep thought. This strain features a gassy kush aroma that is backed up by sweet undertones of vanilla. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress and anxiety. Growers say Snowman buds are lime green and rich in trichomes.
