Chaos Kush Wax 1g
About this product
Classification: Hybrid (Indica-Leaning) Lineage: Trueberry x Abba Zabba Breeder: Elemental Seeds Aroma/Flavors: Piney and cheesy with a slight earthy diesel funk. Patient's Report: May help with anxiety + PTSD + stress + appetite Notes & Effects: Cerebral buzz that gives off a tingling a light headedness reminiscent to headband many find soothing for anxiety. Light mind and body relaxation. Numbness in the face and head. Feelings of ease and peacefulness. Munchies for sure.
About this brand
Origyn Extracts
About this strain
Chaos Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Chaos Kush is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Chaos Kush - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
