  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Chucky's Dream Wax 1g

Chucky's Dream Wax 1g

by Origyn Extracts

Chucky's Dream Wax 1g

TAC: 85%, THC: 70%, CBGA: 4.8%, CBG: .6%. Sativa leaning hybrid. Chucky's Dream is a mix of Indica and Sativa dominant strains including Chuck OG and Dream Lotus. It provides good body relaxation, but keeps the mind creative and uplifted. This strain is a great choice for daytime or nighttime!

