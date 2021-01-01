Chucky's Dream Wax 1g
by Origyn ExtractsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
TAC: 85%, THC: 70%, CBGA: 4.8%, CBG: .6%. Sativa leaning hybrid. Chucky's Dream is a mix of Indica and Sativa dominant strains including Chuck OG and Dream Lotus. It provides good body relaxation, but keeps the mind creative and uplifted. This strain is a great choice for daytime or nighttime!
About this brand
Origyn Extracts
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.