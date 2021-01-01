Dream Lotus Crystals 1g
About this product
TAC: 90.7% Sativa Hybrid. Cross between Blue Dream and Snow Lotus. Uplifting effects and a fragrant blueberry aroma. Perfect for stress relief at any point in the day.
About this brand
Origyn Extracts
About this strain
Dream Lotus
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Dream Lotus by Bodhi Seeds is a hybrid strain that was designed to recreate the widely cherished qualities of Blue Dream, but with an accentuated chunky bud structure. This rendition combines a Santa Cruz cut of Blue Dream with Bodhi’s Snow Lotus, resulting in a strain that maintains uplifting effects and a fragrant blueberry aroma. Hashy spice and sweet herbal notes can be detected on the exhale in a flavor that ushers in blissful effects perfect for stress relief any time of the day.
