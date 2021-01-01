 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Dream Lotus Wax 1g
Hybrid

Dream Lotus Wax 1g

by Origyn Extracts

Write a review
Origyn Extracts Concentrates Solvent Dream Lotus Wax 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Dream Lotus Wax 1g by Origyn Extracts

About this brand

Origyn Extracts Logo

About this strain

Dream Lotus

Dream Lotus
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Dream Lotus by Bodhi Seeds is a hybrid strain that was designed to recreate the widely cherished qualities of Blue Dream, but with an accentuated chunky bud structure. This rendition combines a Santa Cruz cut of Blue Dream with Bodhi’s Snow Lotus, resulting in a strain that maintains uplifting effects and a fragrant blueberry aroma. Hashy spice and sweet herbal notes can be detected on the exhale in a flavor that ushers in blissful effects perfect for stress relief any time of the day.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review