Sativa

MTF Sauce Cartridge 0.5g

by Origyn Extracts

MTF Sauce Cartridge 0.5g

About this product

Classification: Hybrid (Sativa Leaning) Aroma/Flavors: Heavy notes of chocolate with fruity undertones and sweet vanilla Patient's Report: Good for depression + pain relief + stress relief Notes & Effects: Gradual effects provide a gentle feeling of relaxation that isn't overly sedative. Patients have noted body tingling as well as strong sensation of arousal.

About this strain

MTF

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Since many marijuana strains hail from the tropics or specific breeding hubs, it’s no surprise that this Alaskan hybrid’s name celebrates its origins. Developed from strains grown in Matanuska Valley’s grasslands, the flowers on these plants develop a frosting of icy white hairs that bring to mind its snowy homeland. Despite its rugged roots, these plants do best indoors but will still yield well in outdoor dry climates for the experienced grower. They will remain squat in size but tend to have very large leaves. This strain smells like hot chocolate with fruit, the latter of which can dominate the taste. Matanuska’s effects tend to come on slowly and then give a strong body buzz. It also goes by the less colorful name Matanuska Tundra, especially outside of the United States.

