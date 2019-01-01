 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Heal & Glow 100mg 1.69oz

Heal & Glow 100mg 1.69oz

by Orion CBD

Moisturize, brighten, and renew your skin with the Heal & Glow Skin Oil. This oil is made with all-natural, vegan botanicals that are carefully chosen for their healing benefits. Now you can use CBD and coconut oil for skin to prevent future damage and promote faster healing. Fight trouble spots at the source by targeting cellular regeneration. Acne, fresh wounds, scars, new tattoos, and irritated dry skin require special attention and topical protection. Hemp oil is ideal for skin because it reduces inflammation and promotes faster, more complete healing. Coconut oil and manuka honey support the process with anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial benefits that give your skin the best chance to remodel. Additionally, pure vitamin E acts as an antioxidant to prevent scarring while lanolin adds surface protection with deep, lasting moisture. The silky oil sinks in deeply with a non-greasy feel and long-term benefits.

About this brand

CBD is a fast-growing industry and the health benefits are becoming more widely known around the world, but not all formulas are the same. At Orion CBD, our products are carefully crafted with the highest-quality isolates that exceed industry standards and raise the bar for quality. We are passionate about creating the most effective products with natural ingredients and organic botanicals. These pure, potent ingredients act synergistically with CBD to enhance results and benefits.