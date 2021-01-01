 Loading…

Moonrock CBD Isolate Gummies - 20 Pack

$36.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Moonrock Gummies are THC FREE and offer an easy way to integrate pure cannabidiol into your daily regimen! Each gummy contains 99% pure CBD and is third party lab tested to ensure only the best quality CBD is used in our products. These CBD Isolate gummies are gluten free, non-GMO, naturally fruit flavored, and Vegan. They are ideal for your on the go needs, while at work, or even as a post workout recovery supplement. CBD has been shown to help with stress, inflammation, anxiety, depression, nausea and insomnia. Each of our plant-based gummies contain 25mg of CBD isolate, fitting into any diet or daily routine.

About this brand

CBD is a fast-growing industry and the health benefits are becoming more widely known around the world, but not all formulas are the same. At Orion CBD, our products are carefully crafted with the highest-quality isolates that exceed industry standards and raise the bar for quality. We are passionate about creating the most effective products with natural ingredients and organic botanicals. These pure, potent ingredients act synergistically with CBD to enhance results and benefits.

