Orion Isolate Drops 1000mg

by Orion CBD

Our isolate is combined with 100% natural coconut oil, which has a high volume of antioxidants that promote healing and are completely non-psychoactive and THC-free, so you could enjoy the benefits legally without worry. Each drop contains 1, 2 or 4mg of pure hemp derived CBD isolate and are a great way to incorporate CBD into your daily routine. Simply add a few drops to your morning coffee, create your own homemade CBD lotion, or let it absorb under your tongue for maximum potency.

CBD is a fast-growing industry and the health benefits are becoming more widely known around the world, but not all formulas are the same. At Orion CBD, our products are carefully crafted with the highest-quality isolates that exceed industry standards and raise the bar for quality. We are passionate about creating the most effective products with natural ingredients and organic botanicals. These pure, potent ingredients act synergistically with CBD to enhance results and benefits.