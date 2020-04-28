 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Black Russian Shatter 0.5g

Black Russian Shatter 0.5g

by Osage Creek Cultivation

Write a review
Osage Creek Cultivation Concentrates Solvent Black Russian Shatter 0.5g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Black Russian

Black Russian

Black Russian is an indica-dominant strain bred by Delicious Seeds, who created this strain by crossing a Black Domina mother with White Russian. Notes of mango and citrus collide with lemon candy to create a medley of sweet tropical aromas that burst from Black Russian’s compact buds. This strain is known for her potency and endurance, making Black Russian the perfect choice for either patients seeking long-lasting symptom relief or anyone in need of deep relaxation of both mind and body.

About this brand

Osage Creek Cultivation Logo