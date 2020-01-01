 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Golden Goat Live Resin 0.5g
Hybrid

Golden Goat Live Resin 0.5g

by Osage Creek Cultivation

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this strain

Golden Goat

Golden Goat
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Golden Goat was created by accident in Topeka, Kansas, when a male Hawaiian-Romulan pollinated Mr. Dank's Island Sweet Skunk. The scent is described as being a combination of sweet, sour, and spicy, with a tropical fruit flavor. Its full-body effects provide a delightful rush of euphoria and creative spark. Golden Goat's flowering time is 9 to 11 weeks, with a golden appearance closer to harvest.

