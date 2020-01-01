 Loading…

Hybrid

Mango Kush Distillate Cartridge 0.5g

by Osage Creek Cultivation

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Mango Kush

Mango Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

The Mango Kush marijuana strain tastes similar to the actual mango fruit, with a distinct kush flavor and hints of pine on the exhale. Its buds are covered with orange pistils and are described as very dense. The plant has an average growth height of 4-5 feet. Flowering is 9-11 weeks and is a favorite with both indoor and outdoor growers. The buds have thick shiny trichomes which are evident when the bud is broken apart. The smell and taste are the same and described as mango and banana. 

About this brand

