 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Pakistan Valley Sugar 0.5g

Pakistan Valley Sugar 0.5g

by Osage Creek Cultivation

Write a review
Osage Creek Cultivation Concentrates Solvent Pakistan Valley Sugar 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Pakistan Valley Kush

Pakistan Valley Kush

Pakistan Valley Kush is a pure indica landrace strain from the Hindu Kush mountain range. This bushy plant grows squat and resilient, exhibiting deep colors and earthy, floral aromas. Offering heavy sedative effects, this hardy bud relieves pain and saddles the consumer with long-lasting relaxation. This rare landrace is an evening-preferred strain unless the consumer is planning a day in bed or on the couch. Utilize Pakistan Valley Kush to curb physical pain, nausea, restlessness, headaches, and more.  

About this brand

Osage Creek Cultivation Logo