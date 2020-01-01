Blueberry Colors Disposable Pen 0.3g
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Be the first to review this product.
This 70% sativa hybrid is thought to be a cross between Pineapple Express and an unknown OG Kush hybrid, and is probably only available on the West Coast. As a relatively rare find, the cannabinoid content of Pineapple OG is unclear, but both parent strains are known for their potency, so expect this one to be pretty strong. Smoke reports mention a sweet-spicy pineapple flavor and odors of lemon, pine and fuel, and Pineapple OG is said to provide an upbeat, cerebral high with a decent body buzz.