 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Strawberry Blue Shatter 0.5g
Sativa

Strawberry Blue Shatter 0.5g

by Osage Creek Cultivation

Write a review
Osage Creek Cultivation Concentrates Solvent Strawberry Blue Shatter 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Strawberry Blue

Strawberry Blue

Strawberry Blue is a 75% sativa bred by World of Seeds that crosses Strawberry and New Blue Line. These lanky buds are favored for their notable sweet, fruity aroma and provide heady effects. Indoor or outdoor grows offer comparable yields, with a flowering time of around 9 weeks.

About this brand

Osage Creek Cultivation Logo