  Strawberry Lemonade Cartridge 0.5g
Sativa

Strawberry Lemonade Cartridge 0.5g

by Osage Creek Cultivation

About this product

About this strain

Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Strawberry Lemonade is a sativa-dominant strain that took 1st in High Times’ 2015 Denver Cannabis Cup as “Best Sativa Concentrate.” The supposed cross of Strawberry Cough and Lemon OG, Strawberry Lemonade stays true to form, exhibiting tangy aromas and flavors coupled with a heady onset and complementary body effects. Enjoy Strawberry Lemonade throughout the day, but don’t plan too far ahead as this strain can be whimsical and intensely relaxing. 

