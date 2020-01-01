 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Double Stuffed Sorbet

by Osage Creek

Osage Creek Cannabis Flower Double Stuffed Sorbet

About this strain

Double Stuffed Sorbet

Double Stuffed Sorbet

A dessert treat from DNA Genetics’ Sorbet lineup, Double Stuffed Sorbet is a cross of Do-Si-Dos and their own unknown Sorbet strain. Noted for its pungent aroma, Double Stuffed Sorbet offers a creamy and sweet terpene profile that pairs well with its relaxing and euphoric high. This strain makes for delicious concentrates thanks to the high level of resin production that blankets the lime green and purple buds.

 

About this brand

