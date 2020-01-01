 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Jungle Scout Cookies

by Osage Creek

Osage Creek Cannabis Flower Jungle Scout Cookies

About this product

About this strain

Jungle Scout Cookies

Jungle Scout Cookies

Jungle Scout Cookies

Bred by The Plug Genetics, Jungle Scout Cookies, a cross of Jungle Kush and GSC, was bred to produce bigger yields. The cookie dough flavor has gassy undertones, making for a tasty treat, and the high tends to be heavy, potent, and euphoric. Jungle Scout Cookies is best reserved for an evening with nothing on your schedule.

About this brand

