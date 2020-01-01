Pakistan Valley Kush is a pure indica landrace strain from the Hindu Kush mountain range. This bushy plant grows squat and resilient, exhibiting deep colors and earthy, floral aromas. Offering heavy sedative effects, this hardy bud relieves pain and saddles the consumer with long-lasting relaxation. This rare landrace is an evening-preferred strain unless the consumer is planning a day in bed or on the couch. Utilize Pakistan Valley Kush to curb physical pain, nausea, restlessness, headaches, and more.