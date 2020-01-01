 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Blueberry Cookies Pre-Roll 1g

by Oso Verde Farms

Blueberry Cookies Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

About this strain

Blueberry Cookies

Blueberry Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blueberry Cookies is an indica-dominant hybrid created by crossing Blueberry Tahoe and Thin Mint GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies). This strain’s unique flavor is a mixture of roasted nuts, mint, and fresh blueberries, while the bouquet provides an earthier, berry-forward aroma. Blueberry Cookies tends to hit the consumer in the body with mid-level sedative effects that are relaxing without being cumbersome. The mental state is often heady and creative, offering a distraction from stress. Blueberry Cookies is often recommended for consumers contending with chronic pain, inflammation, and depression. 

About this brand

Oso Verde Farms Logo
At Oso Verde Farms, located in Rogue River OR, our mission is to supply the highest quality cannabis to our customers all year round. With a Tier 2 mixed use producer license, we are able to harvest two rounds of light dep flower during the Summer and Fall, and three rounds of indoor flower through the Winter and Spring. We know that when it comes to flower, you have a lot of options. But one thing you can always count on with Oso Verde, is that we’re good people, who strive to do good business, and build good relationships in the cannabis community. For us, cannabis cultivation is a passion and a lifestyle, and you’ll see that reflected in our product. If you have any questions about our process, people or product, we are always here to provide an answer!