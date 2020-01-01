 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Wedding Crashers Live Resin 1g
Hybrid

Wedding Crashers Live Resin 1g

by Oso Verde Farms

Write a review
Oso Verde Farms Concentrates Solvent Wedding Crashers Live Resin 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Wedding Crasher

Wedding Crasher
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Produced by Symbiotic Genetics, Wedding Crasher is a beautiful cross of Wedding Cake and Purple Punch. By mixing the smooth vanilla flavors of Wedding Cake with the sweet grape notes of Purple Punch, Symbiotic has developed a mellow, earthy strain with sharp gassy highlights and a sweet berry finish. 

About this brand

Oso Verde Farms Logo
At Oso Verde Farms, located in Rogue River OR, our mission is to supply the highest quality cannabis to our customers all year round. With a Tier 2 mixed use producer license, we are able to harvest two rounds of light dep flower during the Summer and Fall, and three rounds of indoor flower through the Winter and Spring. We know that when it comes to flower, you have a lot of options. But one thing you can always count on with Oso Verde, is that we’re good people, who strive to do good business, and build good relationships in the cannabis community. For us, cannabis cultivation is a passion and a lifestyle, and you’ll see that reflected in our product. If you have any questions about our process, people or product, we are always here to provide an answer!