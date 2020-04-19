 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. White Tahoe Cookies

White Tahoe Cookies

by Oso Verde Farms

Write a review
Oso Verde Farms Cannabis Flower White Tahoe Cookies

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

White Tahoe Cookies

White Tahoe Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

White Tahoe Cookies is an indica-dominant strain created by Kush4Breakfast and distributed by Archive Seed Bank. This strain is a blend of The White, Tahoe OG, and an unknown Girl Scout Cookies cut, and exemplifies attributes of each in trichome coverage, effect, and aroma. The GSC bouquet has been enhanced through this cross, offering up sweeter, hashier notes with distant OG undertones. Its restful effects pile on with each hit, weighing the consumer to their seat while alleviating minor pain and anxiety.

About this brand

Oso Verde Farms Logo
At Oso Verde Farms, located in Rogue River OR, our mission is to supply the highest quality cannabis to our customers all year round. With a Tier 2 mixed use producer license, we are able to harvest two rounds of light dep flower during the Summer and Fall, and three rounds of indoor flower through the Winter and Spring. We know that when it comes to flower, you have a lot of options. But one thing you can always count on with Oso Verde, is that we’re good people, who strive to do good business, and build good relationships in the cannabis community. For us, cannabis cultivation is a passion and a lifestyle, and you’ll see that reflected in our product. If you have any questions about our process, people or product, we are always here to provide an answer!