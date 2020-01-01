 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Hybrid

Stinky Pete Pre-Roll 1g

by Otis Gardens

Otis Gardens Cannabis Pre-rolls Stinky Pete Pre-Roll 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Stinky Pete

Stinky Pete

Bred by Otis Gardens in Hood River, Oregon, Stinky Pete is a hybrid cross of Snow Tracks, OG Kush, and Vortex. Its color is often purple, with orange hairs wrapped over a thick layer of crystal trichomes. The aroma delivers notes of mint, citrus, cheese, and wet hay while the flavor is mellow and earthy. Expect a melty, sedating high perfect for relaxing nights in after a long day.

About this brand

Otis Gardens Logo
Otis Gardens