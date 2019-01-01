About this product
Our CBD Gummy Squares are perfect for a little snack to keep the jitters off or to chill after a long day. With 100mg per pack, its the perfect dosage for anybody who is new to CBD. Serving size: 1 square Serving Per Pack: 100 mg Dosage: Each square contains 10mg cbd (Ingredients: sugar, corn syrup, water, gelatin, CBD Oil and Blueberry)
About this brand
Palm Trees
Palm Trees CBD is an excellent, clean oil created with sustainability and wellness in mind. Our main priority is to be able to make CBD readily available to those looking to achieve a level of mental tranquility and pain relief without needing to turn to harsh synthetic chemicals or relying on highly addictive substances. Our CBD is lab tested and serves complimentary to your everyday health and wellness. Palm Trees prides ourselves in curating an effective nutritional supplement that can easily be incorporate into your everyday routine. We at Palm Trees strongly believe mental stability and peace of mind are within each of us, we just need to unlock and embrace that frame of mind. it is our personal mission to help other to achieve this goal as a community.