Remedy CBD Tincture-500mg
by Mary's Medicinals
1 piece
$150.00
In-store only 14.1 miles
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Exploring the effects of CBD isn’t as simple as taking a couple of Tylenol and calling it a day, it actually requires a certain level of commitment. At Outlander we formulated a product to give you those effects faster via the entourage effect between full spectrum CBD distillate and terpenes. While CBD will be most effective after 7-10 days of consistent dosing, our tincture can promote effects from the terpenes shortly after dosing. Meditate is 1000mg of full spectrum CBD (less than 0.3% THC) with 200mg of terpenes carefully selected for their ability to promote long-lasting relief of stress. Packed with different terpenes that are commonly found in Do-Si-dos a popular strain known for its euphoric relaxing effects. This terpene profile is a great option for those looking for a calming euphoric feeling.
Be the first to review this product.
Do-Si-Dos is an indica-dominant hybrid with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, this strain is a feast for eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects that lean toward the sedative side with the addition of Face Off OG genetics. Enjoy a stoney, in-your-face buzz off the start that melts down over the body, prettifying the consumer with relaxation that emanates outward.