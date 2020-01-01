 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Meditate 1000mg Full Spectrum CBD Tincture

by OE

Meditate 1000mg Full Spectrum CBD Tincture

About this product

Exploring the effects of CBD isn’t as simple as taking a couple of Tylenol and calling it a day, it actually requires a certain level of commitment. At Outlander we formulated a product to give you those effects faster via the entourage effect between full spectrum CBD distillate and terpenes. While CBD will be most effective after 7-10 days of consistent dosing, our tincture can promote effects from the terpenes shortly after dosing. Meditate is 1000mg of full spectrum CBD (less than 0.3% THC) with 200mg of terpenes carefully selected for their ability to promote long-lasting relief of stress. Packed with different terpenes that are commonly found in Do-Si-dos a popular strain known for its euphoric relaxing effects. This terpene profile is a great option for those looking for a calming euphoric feeling.

About this strain

Do-Si-Dos

Do-Si-Dos
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Do-Si-Dos is an indica-dominant hybrid with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, this strain is a feast for eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects that lean toward the sedative side with the addition of Face Off OG genetics. Enjoy a stoney, in-your-face buzz off the start that melts down over the body, prettifying the consumer with relaxation that emanates outward. 

About this brand

Outlander Extractions is a brand created with attention, understanding, and respect for the benefits of the entourage effect. Our tincture lines are formulated with Full Spectrum CBD (less than 0.3% THC) and carefully selected terpenes to achieve desired effects. CBD is a natural compound that is non-intoxicating which makes it ideal for people seeking the health benefits of cannabinoids without the mind altering effects of medical marijuana. At Outlander we want to give people the opportunity to benefit from what nature has to offer in a combination that is focused for specific symptoms. All Outlander products are Lab tested at multiple stages of the extraction process to ensure quality. It is our responsibility to provide customers with the best possible medicine and we take quality seriously. If you have any questions contact us at info@outlanderextractions.com Follow us on all social media @outlander_extractions