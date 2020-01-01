 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Banana Kush

Banana Kush

by Outlaw Cannabis Company

Write a review
Outlaw Cannabis Company Cannabis Flower Banana Kush

Similar items

Show all

About this product

A cross between Ghost OG and Skunk Haze creates an indica-dominant hybrid that tastes and smells like bananas. Although it leans towards an indica genetically, the effects are balanced by the Haze’s mellow sativa buzz.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Banana Kush

Banana Kush
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

This legendary West Coast strain crosses Ghost OG and Skunk Haze to create an indica-dominant hybrid that tastes and smells like a bushel of fresh bananas. Banana Kush tends to provide a mellow buzz alongside a relaxed sense of euphoria. A great choice when dealing with stress or depression, Banana Kush also helps stimulate your creative juices and can help you remain talkative in social settings.

About this brand

Outlaw Cannabis Company Logo
Twenty years of experience in the marijuana industry brings you a team of 20 Outlaw experts. As a result, our facility, growing practices and brand has been featured in leading industry trade publications. Our staff is skilled in growing practices for indoor / outdoor productions. We provide quality cannabis that can reach potency up to 34% THC. Our investment in both a unique light deprivation process and high quality genetic lines yield a higher quality plant. When an order is needed, the Outlaws will be there. We are one of the first in our industry to invest in Green Vault’s automated batcher, that packages our product in 700-1000 units per hour.