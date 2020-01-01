 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4)

by Outlaw Cannabis Company

GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4)

About this product

GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) inherited its enchanted and tranquil effects from the Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb and Chocolate Diesel strains. Its compact, resin coated bud produces an earthy aroma with a peppery aftertaste.

About this strain

Original Glue

Original Glue
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Original Glue (GG4), developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).

About this brand

Twenty years of experience in the marijuana industry brings you a team of 20 Outlaw experts. As a result, our facility, growing practices and brand has been featured in leading industry trade publications. Our staff is skilled in growing practices for indoor / outdoor productions. We provide quality cannabis that can reach potency up to 34% THC. Our investment in both a unique light deprivation process and high quality genetic lines yield a higher quality plant. When an order is needed, the Outlaws will be there. We are one of the first in our industry to invest in Green Vault’s automated batcher, that packages our product in 700-1000 units per hour.