Snowdizzle

by Outlaw Cannabis Company

4.01
Outlaw Cannabis Company Cannabis Flower Snowdizzle

About this product

A mix of two indica strains Pre-98 Bubba Kush and Snowdawg 2. Delicately sweet with undertones of espresso, citrus and strawberry. Its high produces a body buzz that transitions into a leisurely effect. Snowdizzle is best used at the end of your workday.

About this brand

Twenty years of experience in the marijuana industry brings you a team of 20 Outlaw experts. As a result, our facility, growing practices and brand has been featured in leading industry trade publications. Our staff is skilled in growing practices for indoor / outdoor productions. We provide quality cannabis that can reach potency up to 34% THC. Our investment in both a unique light deprivation process and high quality genetic lines yield a higher quality plant. When an order is needed, the Outlaws will be there. We are one of the first in our industry to invest in Green Vault’s automated batcher, that packages our product in 700-1000 units per hour.