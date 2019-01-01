About this product
300mg of THC-free, broad spectrum CBD extract is infused with soothing oils to rejuvenate the skin by regenerating healthy tissues and cells. The aromatic properties of lavender, tea tree, rooibos and geranium offer additional benefits, including stress relief and relaxation.
Pachamama is the story of sharing what we have found through CBD - freedom from pain and a deeper connection with nature - so you may live a life of abundance and share what you have found with others.