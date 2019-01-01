 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Grape Berry Vape

by Pachamama

Our THC-free, CBD isolate vape provides a rapid and efficient way to benefit from nature's herbs. At work, during activity and while recovering, receive the holistic benefits of CBD with ease throughout the day.

About this brand

Pachamama is the story of sharing what we have found through CBD - freedom from pain and a deeper connection with nature - so you may live a life of abundance and share what you have found with others.