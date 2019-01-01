 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Pachamama

$44.99MSRP

This roll-on gel has 500mg of THC-free, broad spectrum CBD extract and a plethora of healing Chinese herbs, offering quick relief for aches and pains. Backed by modern medicine, the therapeutic properties of peony root extract and licorice root extract work in synergy with menthol and camphor to fight inflammation.

Pachamama is the story of sharing what we have found through CBD - freedom from pain and a deeper connection with nature - so you may live a life of abundance and share what you have found with others.