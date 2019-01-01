 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. Kava Kava Valerian Tincture

Kava Kava Valerian Tincture

by Pachamama

Write a review
Pachamama Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Kava Kava Valerian Tincture

$74.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Kava Kava has a rich history of promoting a blissful state of mind while connecting the soul to Mother Earth. It is touted for its euphoric effects and ability to calm the mind. Valerian root aids in insomnia by working symbiotically with the body's chemistry to foster a feeling of tranquility.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Pachamama Logo
Pachamama is the story of sharing what we have found through CBD - freedom from pain and a deeper connection with nature - so you may live a life of abundance and share what you have found with others.