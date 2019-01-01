About this product
Kava Kava has a rich history of promoting a blissful state of mind while connecting the soul to Mother Earth. It is touted for its euphoric effects and ability to calm the mind. Valerian root aids in insomnia by working symbiotically with the body's chemistry to foster a feeling of tranquility.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Pachamama
Pachamama is the story of sharing what we have found through CBD - freedom from pain and a deeper connection with nature - so you may live a life of abundance and share what you have found with others.