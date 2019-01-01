About this product
Take it easy and try our best-selling CBD drops for quick relief. We use only quality ingredients (no GMOs, no pesticides and organic farming practices), clean and simple. Our hemp oil is THC free, yet contains a full-spectrum phytocannabinoid profile and over 40 naturally occurring terpenes. DETAILS Serving size: one dropper full (.7ml) Servings per bottle: 42 12mg CBD per serving 500mg total CBD per bottle 0mg THC per serving INGREDIENTS Coconut oil (MCT) CBD rich hemp oil A touch of natural orange DIRECTIONS FOR USE Shake well before use Hold 1-3 servings under your tongue for 10 seconds Repeat as needed Refrigerate after opening TIP Try blended in your favorite beverage or mix in with lotion and apply to skin
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.