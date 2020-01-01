 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Chernobyl Pre-Roll 0.5g
Hybrid

Chernobyl Pre-Roll 0.5g

by Pacific Frost Farms

Pacific Frost Farms Cannabis Pre-rolls Chernobyl Pre-Roll 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Chernobyl

Chernobyl
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Chernobyl is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain that carries a unique lime sherbet smell. Originally bred by Subcool's The Dank, this citrusy strain descends from Trainwreck, Jack the Ripper, and Trinity. Expect dreamy, long-lasting cerebral effects that will float you to a happy mood and relaxed mindsets. 

About this brand

Pacific Frost Farms Logo
Pacific Frost Farms is a premium craft cannabis producer located in the Pacific NW and serving the Oregon market.