 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Clones
  5. Big MAC Clone

Big MAC Clone

by Pacific Green Growers

Write a review
Pacific Green Growers Cannabis Clones Big MAC Clone

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Big Mac

Big Mac

Big Mac by Federation Seeds is an indica-dominant strain with unique sativa fan leaves and an accelerated grow cycle. This generous cut of Mikado and BC Big Bud develops quickly indoors, growing upwards of six feet tall over its speedy seven week maturation. The large plant produces a healthy yield of fruity mid-sized buds that reek of berry and citrus peel. Big Mac’s effects elevate the mind and relax the body, offering a creative bent to a satisfying sedation. Enjoy Big Mac to stimulate the mind and the appetite while infusing the limbs with a relaxing weighted warmth.   

About this brand

Pacific Green Growers Logo