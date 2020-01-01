 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
3 Amigos

by Pacific Reserve

Pacific Reserve Cannabis Flower 3 Amigos

About this product

These three best friends bring you long lasting body relaxation with a laser-focused head high. 3 Amigos starts with the sweeter taste of Afghan, an Indica that offers a deep state of relaxation with induced euphoria, and mix of Master Kush and OG to keep you mentally sharp. This is a great any-time strain that helps you finish your tasks.

About this strain

Master Kush

Master Kush
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Master Kush is a popular indica cross from two landrace strains from different parts of the Hindu Kush region by the Dutch White Label Seed Company in Amsterdam. The plant produces a subtle earthy, citrus smell with a hint of incense, which is often described as a vintage flavor. The taste of Master Kush is reminiscent of the famous hard-rubbed charas hash. This strain holds a superb balance of full-body relaxation without mind-numbing effects. Instead, Master Kush offers a sharpened sensory awareness that can bring out the best of any activity.

About this brand

Pacific Reserve Logo
Pacific Reserve is a fully permitted Light-Assisted Greenhouse in Monterey County. We offer 3.5g jarred Eighths, all-bud .7g individual Prerolls, 1g Crumble-Infused Prerolls, and 5 + 10 Preroll Packs.