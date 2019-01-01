 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Banana Breath

by Pacific Reserve

About this product

Bred to treat pain and depression, Banana Breath starts with Sophie’s Breath which has a rich berry profile that’s softened by a touch of our ripened Banana OG. Sweet and mellow, Banana Breath provides a euphoric, focused high even with its couch-locking effects. Potent, this Indica dominate hybrid is perfect for those looking to increase appetite and decrease muscular pain, especially those discomforts associated with menstrual cramping.

About this strain

Banana OG is an indica-dominant cross of OG Kush and Banana. With a smell and flavor of overripe bananas, this hybrid definitely earns its name. Banana OG has has a reputation as a creeper, leaving those who over-imbibe in a near comatose state before intense hunger and sleepiness sets in. Patients treating muscular pain, appetite loss, and insomnia may benefit from Banana OG.

About this brand

Pacific Reserve is a fully permitted, Categories 1, 2 & 3 compliant organic nursery in Monterey County. We offer 3.5g Eighths, all-bud .7g Prerolls, and .7g Crumble-Infused Prerolls.