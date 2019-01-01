About this product

Bred to treat pain and depression, Banana Breath starts with Sophie’s Breath which has a rich berry profile that’s softened by a touch of our ripened Banana OG. Sweet and mellow, Banana Breath provides a euphoric, focused high even with its couch-locking effects. Potent, this Indica dominate hybrid is perfect for those looking to increase appetite and decrease muscular pain, especially those discomforts associated with menstrual cramping.