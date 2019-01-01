About this product
An uplifting go-getter blend that eases muscular pain as it decreases the heightened anxiety that is usually associated with Jack strains. Banana Jack is pure petrol. The gassy aromatics of Jack Herer bring cerebral elevation that’s balanced by the buzzy body high of Banana OG. This is a potent Sativa-Hybrid, novice consumers need to proceed with caution as the head to toe experience can leave you feeling overwhelmed.
About this strain
Jack Herer
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Jack Herer is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative.
Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency. Many breeders have attempted to cultivate this staple strain themselves in sunny or Mediterranean climates, and indoor growers should wait 50 to 70 days for Jack Herer to flower.