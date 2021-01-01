 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Banana Lime

Banana Lime

by Pacific Reserve

Pacific Reserve Concentrates Solvent Banana Lime

1g Whipped Badder with Diamonds Mellowed with the unexpected creme of Banana OG, its the tartness of Key Lime Pie that you'll first taste. Banana Lime is an indica leaning hybrid in a Whipped Badder consistency with micro-diamonds. Perfect for lining your joint paper or dabbing on its own.

Pacific Reserve is a fully permitted Light-Assisted Greenhouse in Monterey County. We offer 3.5g jarred Eighths, all-bud .7g individual Prerolls, 1g Crumble-Infused Prerolls, and 5 + 10 Preroll Packs.

